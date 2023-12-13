Genius Sports delivers ‘revolutionary’ tech in enhanced FIBA deal

Share Facebook

Genius Sports has expanded its long-term partnership with FIBA, the world governing body of basketball.

From 2025 to 2035, the enhanced deal will deliver the sports technology company’s ‘revolutionary’ computer vision technology and AI-powered capabilities to Leagues and National Federations globally.

Looking to ‘transform the entire data and video ecosystem of international basketball’, the technology will provide a unified, connected solution to automate and synchronise the collection of live game statistics and video production with advanced player tracking.

Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports, said: “We’re thrilled to expand our landmark partnership with FIBA, equipping Leagues and National Federations with state-of-the-art technology to transform how their fans, coaches, officials, broadcasters and sponsors interact with live data and video.

“Powered by our unique AI-driven system, Leagues and National Federations at all levels of basketball will be able to automate data and video collection and utilise the highest quality player and team tracking data.”

In detail, Genius Sports’ optical system has been trained to read and understand live game plays and predict outcomes in real-time, turning raw live data and video into valuable, actionable game insights.

Meanwhile, for the first time ever, Leagues and National Federations will have access to an AI-powered automated player tracking system.

Since 2004, the pair have provided more than 200 Leagues and National Federations worldwide with both FIBA LiveStats and FIBA Organiser, helping to collect official play-by-play statistics and drive digital transformation at all levels.

“For almost 20 years, FIBA and Genius Sports have joined forces in developing the most innovative tools for Leagues and National Federations across all levels of basketball,” added FIBA Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis.

“Through this automated solution, our objective is to assist National Federations and Leagues to increase their reach and revenue and at the same time, reduce costs.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Genius Sports to achieve this goal and equip the FIBA Family with first access to this cutting-edge technology in basketball.”

The new agreement also sees Genius Sports become FIBA’s official data & video capture and production partner as well as the governing body’s official innovation & technology services partner from 2025 for a 10-year term.

