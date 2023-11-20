Pragmatic Play sportsbook debuts via DAZN BET in Spain

Share Facebook

Pragmatic Play has announced the roll-out of its new sportsbook product through a partnership with DAZN BET in Spain.

In detail, the launch will see the operator deliver a full-service igaming solution, sports betting, as well as slots, live casino and virtual sports.

Simon Gatenby, CMO at DAZN BET, said: “Pragmatic Play has a reputation for technical and creative excellence, and we’re thrilled to be the first operator to utilise its Sportsbook offering.”

The sportsbook has been integrated into DAZN BET via the Player Account Management (PAM) Platform technology provided by Pragmatic Solutions, a core technology layer for DAZN BET since launch.

“Working in tandem with Pragmatic Solutions, we’re confident that our customers in Spain will love the new platform, and that we’ll give them an unforgettable sports betting experience,” Gatenby added.

As Pragmatic Play marks a new chapter in product development, the integration with Pragmatic Solutions makes the newly launched sportsbook an available product option to all licensees of the Pragmatic Solutions PAM.

“Pragmatic Play’s collaboration with DAZN BET is something we’ve been incredibly excited about since we announced our intention to power its disruptive sports betting market entry. We’re now seeing the fruits of our labour come to life for the first time,” emphasised Gareth Crook, VP of Sports at Pragmatic Play.

“We are proud to be associated with this flagship brand and have no doubt that DAZN BET will establish itself as a leading operator in the country, powered by Pragmatic Play’s Sportsbook.”

Following the successful migration onto Pragmatic Play’s platform, DAZN BET has outlined that it is set to build upon its reported record monthly active users and turnover experienced in October.

The launch now means the supplier offers five gambling verticals, following slots, live casino, bingo and virtual sports.

It was only last month that the company expanded its partnership with Rank Group, bringing its live casino content portfolio to Grosvenor Casinos, Mecca Bingo and other brands belonging to the operator.