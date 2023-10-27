SBC News Novibet appoints Al Alevizakos as CFO ahead on LatAm expansion 

Ted Menmuir October 27, 2023 Europe, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on Novibet appoints Al Alevizakos as CFO ahead on LatAm expansion 

Novibet has confirmed the appointment of Al Alevizakos as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the pan-European online gambling group, with immediate effect.

 An expert in corporate finance, auditing and the financial planning of mass market enterprises, Alevizakos joins Novibet’s C-level team from Athens private equity group AXIA Ventures, where he formerly served as Managing Director (2020-2022).  

A seasoned executive within financial services, Alevizakos has previously led auditing units and research projects for London FX group TP ICAP, HSBC and MedioBanca Italia. 

Alevizakos’ appointment was announced on Linkedin, in which Novibet declared: “With a proven track record of managing top-performing teams on a global scale, Al’s commitment to excellence and sustainable growth is a vital ingredient for our growth journey.

“Al’s extensive expertise in capital markets, investment banking and corporate finance and his broad experience in pivotal leadership finance positions instil in us the confidence that, together, we will embark on a journey to steer Novibet to new heights.” 

Novibet has shifted its primary focus back to expansion within its Greek home market and additional Eastern European regions after calling off its anticipated SPAC merger and the intended +$690m listing on the Global Nasdaq – the abandoned deal led by Artemis Investment Corporation.

The firm’s imminent South American expansion is showcased in this month’s SBC Leaders magazine, which features CEO George Athanasopoulos as headline interviewee.

