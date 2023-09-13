SBC News Betclic first to launch Gaming Realms portfolio in Portugal

Gaming Realms has introduced its gaming portfolio to players in Portugal following a partnership with operator Betclic.

The developer has lauded the market entry as an important step in its expansion plans as the company sets out to gain a stronger foothold in regulated and established European markets.   

Betclic is a well established operator in Portugal, which Gaming Realms can take advantage of as it commences its journey in the region.

Geoffroy Villiot, Head of CRM Operations at Betclic Group, stated: “Gaming Realms offers unique content that resonates with a wide demographic of players, providing entertainment from the slots and bingo sectors. 

 “This collaboration will see us add a new and attractive proposition to our site and we are thrilled to be the first operator to launch their games in Portugal.” 

In detail, Gaming Realms’ Slingo titles have been rolled out with Betclic, with Slingo Starburst, Slingo Sweet Bonanza and Slingo SuperSpin also now available in the country. 

“Entering Portugal is a huge milestone for Gaming Realms and is testament to our commitment to distribution across regulated markets globally,” added Gareth Scott, Chief Commercial Officer at Gaming Realms.

“We see great potential in the Portuguese market and introducing our content with Betclic, a prominent and well-established brand in the market, is a fantastic way to make our introduction in the country.” 

In recent weeks, Betclic also expanded its live players props offering to new territories in an extended partnership with WSF Odds.

Following reported initial success In Italy – which saw Betclic become the world’s first bookmaker to offer live Players Props betting for major football leagues in the country – the operator then decided to roll out the feature in Portugal, Poland and African countries.

