Flutter confirms Mary Turner NED exit 

The board of Flutter Entertainment Plc has announced that Mary Turner has chosen to step down from all Non-Executive Director duties representing the FTSE100 gambling group.

Turner’s resignation from all Flutter Committee and Corporate Governance duties will take effect on 30 September 2023.

Flutter has announced that Nancy Cruickshank (NED) will assume the role of Chair of the Workforce Engagement Committee, effective from 1 October 2023.

An expert in financial services and risk management, Turner is the former CEO of Canadian Tire Bank, the financial services division of the North American investment conglomerate, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC).

Turner was elected to join the board of Flutter in 2019, following the transformative merger of Paddy Power Betfair and The Stars Group Inc. – the latter business in which she had served as a corporate director since 2017.

This September, Flutter ushered in a new boardroom era as John Bryant replaced Gary McGann as the Company Chairman and Chair of the Nominations Committee.

Bryant commented: “I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mary for her exceptional contribution to the Board. We wish her all the best for the future.”

H2 trading has City analysts awaiting Flutter’s publication of its finalised plans for its US co-listing. Approved in April by investors, Flutter expects to launch its new secondary listing on a US exchange by the end of 2024, aiming for a valuation of over $38bn.