‘No suspicious bets’ during Women’s World Cup in FIFA report

FIFA’s Integrity Task Force has announced that it successfully concluded its evaluation of the Women’s World Cup.

Commissioned to monitor the competition and all connected gambling activities, there were zero red flags related to suspicious behaviour such as match-manipulation attempts or other similar threats within its 64 matches played across Australia and New Zealand.

The betting integrity watchdog utilised a network of assigned representatives from several international crime fighting units such as the FBI, INTERPOL, Sport Integrity Australia and the New Zealand Police.

FIFA detailed that it used a ‘centralised approach ‘to analyse all data gathered from betting monitoring reports, including physical venue surveillance, in order to draw its final conclusions.

“The collaborative effort between FIFA and key international stakeholders in the field of sports integrity ensured an experienced, coordinated and timely response, with each participating stakeholder contributing their specific expertise (investigative and/or technical) throughout the tournament,” FIFA said in its evaluation report.

The football body’s task force was first created ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 finals, and together with various integrity stakeholders has since shown dedicated efforts to crack down on all illegal gaming activities related to the event.