Jessie Sale June 27, 2023 Football, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on TAB named first supporter in gambling sector of Women’s World Cup

FIFA has revealed New Zealand betting agency TAB as the first gambling sponsor of the Women’s World Cup.

TAB NZ will be promoted across the four New Zealand stadiums from 20 July – 20 Aug, but the value of the sponsorship has not been disclosed. 

In detail, the tournament, which is being co-hosted with Australia, sees the Wellington-based company become the first ‘official supporter’ of a Women’s World Cup event in the betting sector.

The collaboration comes shortly after a gambling sponsorship for FIFA at the men’s 2022 World Cup, in which European gambling brand Betano was also a “third-tier supporter” category.

Similarly, UEFA signed Austrian operator bwin on a three-year deal in 2021 for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

It has been reported that TAB returns commission to sports it takes bets on, and paid NZ$2.4m (approximately £1.2m) to New Zealand Football – the country’s national federation – last year.

Football bodies as such are now “increasingly making deals with the gambling sector even as their own rules bar players, referees and officials from betting on games or having financial interests in betting industry operators.” 

The news comes as the English Premier League agrees to reduce the prominence of betting sponsors on the front of team kits, although this does not come into effect for three more seasons.

