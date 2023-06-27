Olybet to bring ‘important regional knowledge’ as new IBIA member

Share Facebook

OlyBet has announced that it has officially become a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) sports betting brand joins nearly 50 companies and over 120 sports betting brands in the association.

Corey Plummer, Chairman and CEO of OEG and OlyBet, said: “Protecting the integrity of sports and defending sports betting against corruption and criminal activities are two sides of the same coin.

“Together with other responsible and regulated betting operators and through a trusted and professional party such as IBIA we can take further steps to protect sports and sports betting.”

The news follows OlyBet’s recent partnership with the DP World Tour, which covers Europe with the exception of the UK and Ireland. The betting company now aims to bring ‘more unique golf moments’ to sports fans via access to the men’s professional golf tour.

The operator has also parted Euroleague Basketball and is the official sports betting partner for the NBA and NHL.

“IBIA is delighted to welcome the OlyBet brand into our association,” added Khalid Ali, CEO of the IBIA. “The operator brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the sports betting market, notably in the Baltic region where it is a leading player.

“We intend to work closely with Olybet to harness that important regional knowledge base to protect our global network from corrupt betting practices linked to match-fixing.”

IBIA recently announced its Q1 alert figures, which included 40 incidents of suspicious betting, covering nine sports across 22 countries and five continents identified by its global monitoring network.

“Olybet’s decision to join IBIA demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the integrity of sport and the operator’s desire to utilise the best integrity protection available globally for its sports betting product,” Ali concluded.