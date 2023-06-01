Share Facebook

Odds On Compliance has achieved the next stage of its transatlantic expansion plans by launching its Playbook Europe division as a ‘comprehensive’ cross-continental regulatory database.

Playbook Europe will compile regulatory information around the sports betting, igaming, daily fantasy sports and both land-based and ilottery sectors. Initially, 21 European countries will be featured, but Odds On Compliance has plans to add further markets to the platform.

To develop the Playbook, the Miami-based betting technology and consultancy firm has worked with a range of European law practices. Participants include the UK’s Wiggin LLP, Spain’s Asensi Abogados SLP, France’s OKA Avocats and lastly Nordic Gambling in Denmark and Sweden.

Eric Frank, CEO and Co-Founder of Odds On Compliance, said: “This is another step forward in the evolution of our technology. This is an opportunity to bring our innovative solutions to a wider audience.

“We understand the unique regulatory landscape of Europe, and we’re excited to navigate these compliance complexities and provide cutting-edge technology to the industry in partnership with some of the leading law firms in the industry.”

Since its launch last year, Odds on Compliance’s Playbook has been a defining feature of its offering for the US market, where betting and gaming has rolled out at a rapid pace since the repeal of PASPA in 2018.

The firm’s stateside activity was most recently expanded with the addition of land-based casino regulatory information to the platform, accompanying existing details around sports betting, online casino, lottery and poker.

However, expansion into the long-established markets of Europe – many of which have been active for decades prior to widespread liberalisation in the US – has been on the US company’s agenda for some time.

To coordinate its transatlantic growth plans, Odds Oon Compliance named Cheryl Jones as President of its European operation in January of this year, bringing experience of the sector from her tenure with Lady Luck Games.

On the Playbook Europe launch, Jones remarked: “We are thrilled to expand Playbook into the European market. This expansion is the next step in delivering the highest level of trust and transparency to our clients while supporting the growth and success of their businesses.”