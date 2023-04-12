Share Facebook

IMG Arena has further strengthened its sports betting and gaming capabilities, announcing today that its acquisition of Leap Gaming has been fully completed.

The sports data and technology supplier first secured terms to acquire Leap back in December 2022 for an undisclosed sum, which has still not been confirmed, after making an initial investment in the firm in 2018.

With the takeover now complete, IMG has set out to combine 3D motion capture technology and products with its rightsholder clients’ official IP to ‘unlock new revenue streams’.

For the betting industry, which IMG has long-standing links to as a data provider – as well as to media and sports performance stakeholders – the firm hopes to provide operators and bettors more engaging and varied content.

Freddie Longe, President, IMG ARENA, said: “The addition of Leap Gaming to our sports betting content portfolio will enable us to enhance our offer to sportsbooks and lead the way in shaping the future of sports betting entertainment. We are looking forward to unlocking even more revenue streams and forms of fan engagement for our clients.”

A virtual sports and casino games provider, Leap has been in business since 2014 and has established offices in Malta, Israel and Ukraine, with growth assisted by the aforementioned 2018 investment by Leap.

The duo have a history of cooperation beyond the investment too, however, having previously worked together on official virtual sports betting products with the EuroLeague basketball tournament and Nascar.

Leap has amassed a client network of over 120 global sportsbook partners, the firm’s interaction into IMG’s portfolio further strengthens the latter’s ties to the sector.

The inauguration will see Leap CEO Yariv Lissauer and his team of 50 join the IMG Arena, with Lissauer becoming Senior Director & General Manager.

Lissauer added: “We are delighted to officially become part of IMG ARENA, which has been a stakeholder in, and great partner to Leap for the last four years. We are excited about the culture, product and technology synergies between our companies and teams, and the new opportunities that will arise from combining them.”