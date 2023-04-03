Kiron Interactive makes first mark in Greece following new legislation

Kiron Interactive has announced that it has officially received a supplier licence from the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

As the platform can now supply its virtual sports and instant games content to the regulated Greek market, the licence enables Kiron to maintain its growth trajectory, delivering its content to partners and players in the country.

Steven Spartinos, Kiron Co-CEO, commented: “We are incredibly pleased to have been granted a licence to provide our games to a Greek audience, and this is also an important milestone for us as we continue to bring innovative and dynamic content to additional regulated markets.

“We’ll be announcing a series of operator partnerships in due course as we make our mark in this new region.”

Furthermore, the company has outlined that Greece offers an ‘exciting opportunity’ for Kiron following the 2021 introduction of new legislation, which opened the country up for new operators to enter the space with online sports betting and casinos.

“We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working together with Greek operators to introduce our content to local players and grow our brand in this buoyant market,” continued Spartinos.

Similarly, in recent weeks, OpenBet announced a long-term partnership with Greek gaming company, OPAP, concerning the latter’s online sportsbook.

Also entering the Greek sports betting market for the first time, OpenBet’s technology now powers OPAP’s offering, scaling the company’s online betting business and providing a series of ‘competitive advantages’.

As part of the partnership, the operator also delivers the full suite of its betting technology, trading and sports content via SportCast.