LSports marks the start of a new era with cash-out launch

Real time sports betting data provider LSports will help its sportsbook partners to “manage risks, reduce exposure and improve user engagement” with the launch of a new cash-out service confirmed this week.
By adding the new feature, sportsbooks will give punters the opportunity to settle bets before a sports event is concluded, said the firm.
“LSports keeps improving its offering by adding more unique tools for its customers,” said Dotan Lazar, LSports CEO & Co-Founder. “I can promise that this is just the start of a new era in the sports industry, and more new and improved products are coming.”
LSports explained that the cash-out amount will be dependent on a number of different factors, including “the current score of the game, the remaining time and the odds of the original bet”.
The addition of a cash-out service will strengthen the LSports’ portfolio even further, it added. At the end of 2022, the company sharpened its esports edge by adding CS:GO coverage to its BetBooster product.
The AI-based, real-time betting tips generator now supports more than 10 popular sports including soccer, tennis, basketball, American football.