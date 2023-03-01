LSports marks the start of a new era with cash-out launch

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Real time sports betting data provider LSports will help its sportsbook partners to “manage risks, reduce exposure and improve user engagement” with the launch of a new cash-out service confirmed this week.

By adding the new feature, sportsbooks will give punters the opportunity to settle bets before a sports event is concluded, said the firm.

“LSports keeps improving its offering by adding more unique tools for its customers,” said Dotan Lazar, LSports CEO & Co-Founder. “I can promise that this is just the start of a new era in the sports industry, and more new and improved products are coming.”

LSports explained that the cash-out amount will be dependent on a number of different factors, including “the current score of the game, the remaining time and the odds of the original bet”.

The addition of a cash-out service will strengthen the LSports’ portfolio even further, it added. At the end of 2022, the company sharpened its esports edge by adding CS:GO coverage to its BetBooster product.

The AI-based, real-time betting tips generator now supports more than 10 popular sports including soccer, tennis, basketball, American football.