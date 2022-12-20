LSports’ BetBooster adds esports edge with CS:GO coverage

Share Facebook

Sports data solutions provider LSports has bolstered its bet simulation offer, BetBooster, this week with the addition of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive coverage.

The AI-based, real-time betting tips generator, said the firm, now supports more than 10 popular sports including soccer, tennis, basketball, Am.football and more.

In a statement confirming the move, the company noted: “This first major addition of a leading esports title shows LSports’ understanding and direction in the market as esports keeps growing in popularity with each passing day, the need to supply additional stimulation is rising. CS:GO marks the beginning, with massive games following in its footsteps, such as LOL and Dota 2.”

Explaining more about this week’s development, LSports CRO Yoav Ziv said: “For over two years now we’ve been investing a lot of resources into providing the best esports data out there. Besides our huge coverage, we wanted to offer our customers an edge and this is where BetBooster came in.

“With support of both pre-match and in-play tips, sportsbooks can be sure that CS:GO betting is going to get a lot more stimulating and rewarding.”

Announcing the addition of CS:GO to BetBoosters, LSports cited data from Business Research Insights during 2021, showing that the esports betting market size stood at $9,749m. By 2028, that market is estimated to reach the value of almost $24,190m.

“The incredibly fast-paced growth of the market has quickly marked Esports as a leading point of interest for bettors and consequently for bookmakers,” the firm concluded.