Betano continues motorsports venture with FRAS extension

Betano and the Romanian Sports Motor Federation (FRAS) have expanded their partnership for the National Rally Championship.

In 2023, the Romanian motorsport competition will now be named the Betano National Rally Championship (CNRB).

The Kaizen Gaming-owned operator started its partnership with FRAS back in 2020, which marked the brand’s first motorsports sponsorship initiative.

Dragoș Mîndreci, Country Manager Betano Romania, commented: “We are honoured to continue, for the fourth year, the partnership with FRAS, for one of the most spectacular sports events of this kind.

“We look with confidence towards the new competitive season and we are convinced that, together with the Federation, we can continue our commitment to remain actively involved in the performance of Romanian sport and in the experience of its fans.”

The deal is in line with the company’s outlined strategy to ‘support the sport and performance athletes in all countries in which it operates’.

“The continuity of the partnership with Betano Romania demonstrates the good trend established in recent years by the Federation, both in terms of image and public interest in our competition,” added Norris Măgeanu, President of the Romanian Motor Sports Federation.

“I can’t help but remember at this moment one of the first projects we did together, the Digital Motorsport Championship, in 2020, during the pandemic, when few supported the sport. Therefore, I thank our partners, both for the courage from the beginning and for the trust now.”

The addition of the Rally Championship adds to Betano’s sporting sponsorships portfolios in Romania and in Greece, Cyprus, Germany and Portugal, but also at the regional level, by sponsoring some global competitions .

Last month, the gambling company also expanded its partnership with FIFA, which began towards the end of last year, naming the company a regional sponsor of the Club World Cup.

Betano sponsored the global tournament – which saw regional champions from five continents compete for an international title – in Europe and South America.