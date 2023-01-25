Chris Maguire receives six-week ban for betting violations

Share Facebook

The FA has announced the suspension of Chris Maguire from all football activities for six weeks.

The news is consequential of the Scottish player’s multiple breaches of the governing body’s gambling rules, and allegedly by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.

Maguire partially denied the charges and requested a personal hearing. Subsequently, The FA withdrew several charges and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a £750 fine and warning, but The FA appealed.

The organisation said in a statement: “The Appeal Board allowed The FA’s appeal, and the forward’s additional suspension is considered to be served in full after being backdated to 22 November 2022. The independent Regulatory Commission’s original fine and warning also remain in place.”

The former Lincoln City winger was initially fined £750 by an independent regulatory commission, which was then changed to a six-week ban.

Last month, Premier League footballer Ivan Toney faced similar allegations of betting activity, as the FA charged him with a total of 262 violations of its wagering rules.

A statement from Brentford FC read: “The Club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately.

“We will make no further comment until the matter has been completed.”