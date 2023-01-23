Kindred names new execs ahead of 2022 re-energising goals

Share Facebook

Kindred Group has announced two senior C-level appointments, naming a new Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Technology Officer.

Rachel Randle-Williams will take on the HR role and Sören Thörnlund will coordinate the international betting group’s technology operations.

Both are internal hires for the firm, having been promoted from Director of Organisational Effectiveness and Deputy CTO – Director of Engineering, respectively.

Kindred’s statement on Linkedin read: “We’d like to congratulate two new members of our senior leadership team, Rachel Randle-Williams, Chief Human Resource Officer and Sören Thörnlund, Chief Technology Officer, in their new roles.”

Randle-WIlliams joined Kindred in 2019, taking over the Director’s role mentioned above, before being appointed Chief HR Officer in October 2022, with the firm announcing her role this month alongside Thörnlund.

Meanwhile, Thörnlund is a long-term member of Kindred senior management, joining the firm in 2013, filling the positions of Tech lead, Global Head of Development and ultimately his Engineering Director role.

The promoted staff join CEO Henrik Tjärnström, Chief Commerical Officers Nils Andén and Anne-Jaap Snijders, Chief Financial Officer Johan Wilsby, Chief Marketing Officer Elen Barber, Chief Product Officer Erik Bäcklund and Chief Legal and Compliance Officer Ewout Keuleers.

Thörnlund wrote on Linkedin: “Beginning the year by stepping up to a new challenge as Chief Technology Officer at Kindred Group plc. Looking forward to building on the work done by the great people preceding me.”

The two senior appointments come as Kindred strives to reinvigorate its business following an unexpectedly rough end to 2022, with World Cup hype failing to live up to predictions.

Q4 trading saw Kindred register group revenues of £305m, up 24% on 2021 comparatives of £245m, but less than anticipated given the World Cup and the impact on previous year commerce of the group’s exit from the Netherlands.

Looking ahead, the company remains committed to the objectives set out in its Capital Markets Day statement, and predicts EBITDA of £200m by 2023, stating that 2022 trading was not indicative of the brand’s ‘true earnings’ potential.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank both Gavin Hayward and Marcus Smedman for their dedication and hard work during their tenure,” Kindred’s statement concluded.