SBC News Digitain takes next step in growth plan with new Bucharest office

Digitain takes next step in growth plan with new Bucharest office

Martyn Elliott January 19, 2023 Europe, iGaming, Latest News, Sportsbook Comments Off on Digitain takes next step in growth plan with new Bucharest office

Digitain, the sportsbook and casino platform provider, has opened a new office in the Romanian capital Bucharest as part of its long-term European expansion strategy. 

Digitain Founder Vardges Vardanyan
Vardges Vardanyan

The Armenian technology specialist has achieved significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe in recent times and views the new site as an ideal location from which to broaden its customer base and service its existing clients in the region.

The Bucharest office will provide a base for a range of experienced betting and gaming industry professionals, who will support clients that use Digitain’s selection of igaming products, content and services.

Vardges Vardanyan, Founder of Digitain, said: “We are thrilled to open a new branch in Bucharest. Romania is a dynamic and growing market, and we believe that this new office will allow us to better meet the needs of our clients and partners in the European market.”

The company’s expansion has been driven by its evolution from a specialist sportsbook technology and services supplier into a provider of solutions for multiple different igaming verticals.

From its purpose-built headquarters in Yerevan, Digitain has developed a host of new products over the past two years, including online casino software, a payment gateway, esports solutions and exclusive content such as virtual sports, crash games and live casino.

One of the biggest product launches was the Centrivo gaming platform, which was designed for use in regulated markets, making Europe a particularly important region for the company’s expansion plans.

However, it is not the only target and the new site in Bucharest is only one part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion strategy, which is likely to see the company open multiple offices around the world. 

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow and improve, and the opening of our new Bucharest office is a testament to this commitment,” added Vardanyan.

Tags

Check Also

Armenia - Yerevan, Northern Avenue

Armenia: Creating a new Silicon Valley

Armenia has established a reputation as a centre of excellence for product development in the …

Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia: Building an igaming tech sector in the face of conflict

Armenia has emerged as a powerhouse of the sportsbook and igaming technology industry in recent …

SBC News Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to Group COO

Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to Group COO

Digitain has confirmed the promotion of Armine Sirunyan as Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) of …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2023 | Manage cookies