Digitain, the sportsbook and casino platform provider, has opened a new office in the Romanian capital Bucharest as part of its long-term European expansion strategy.

The Armenian technology specialist has achieved significant growth in Central and Eastern Europe in recent times and views the new site as an ideal location from which to broaden its customer base and service its existing clients in the region.

The Bucharest office will provide a base for a range of experienced betting and gaming industry professionals, who will support clients that use Digitain’s selection of igaming products, content and services.

Vardges Vardanyan, Founder of Digitain, said: “We are thrilled to open a new branch in Bucharest. Romania is a dynamic and growing market, and we believe that this new office will allow us to better meet the needs of our clients and partners in the European market.”

The company’s expansion has been driven by its evolution from a specialist sportsbook technology and services supplier into a provider of solutions for multiple different igaming verticals.

From its purpose-built headquarters in Yerevan, Digitain has developed a host of new products over the past two years, including online casino software, a payment gateway, esports solutions and exclusive content such as virtual sports, crash games and live casino.

One of the biggest product launches was the Centrivo gaming platform, which was designed for use in regulated markets, making Europe a particularly important region for the company’s expansion plans.

However, it is not the only target and the new site in Bucharest is only one part of Digitain’s ongoing expansion strategy, which is likely to see the company open multiple offices around the world.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow and improve, and the opening of our new Bucharest office is a testament to this commitment,” added Vardanyan.