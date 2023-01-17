Share Facebook

Sports IQ, the Vancouver headquartered odds maker, has bolstered its executive team with the appointments of industry veterans Neale Deeley and Kristjan Tamlak.

Deeley has joined the business as Commercial Director, having spent the past eight years at Sportradar, most recently as Managing Director of US Betting.

His 20-year career in the gaming industry has also included roles with William Hill and Inspired Gaming.

Deeley said: ”What the team have put together at Sports IQ is very impressive and I’m really excited to help bring our technology and services to even more operators.”

Tamlak has been hired as Sports IQ’s Trading Director and brings with him vast experience in trading and risk management.

He previously spent three years as Head of Risk Management at Genius Sports, and has also held positions in the trading teams of GiG and Pragmatic Play.

Tamlak commented: “I have followed Sports IQ for some time and have been very impressed. I really like the leadership team and the data-first approach driven by incredibly experienced tech and data science teams.

“Helping shape the strategy and direction of a company like this, in its growth phase, is the perfect challenge for me.”

The appointments come as Sports IQ looks to make further inroads into the US market, where it already supplies pre-match and live odds – including products for player props and same game parlays – to operators such as Tipico.

As both new hires have significant experience of working for US-facing suppliers, Sports IQ’s CEO Omer Dor is confident they will make important contributions to building the company’s presence in what is one of the most competitive areas of the sports betting industry.

“I am delighted to welcome two such talented individuals as Neale and Kristjan to the team, and excited to see them playing a part in our growth plans in 2023 and beyond,” said Dor.