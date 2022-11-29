Share Facebook

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has added BET99 to its sportsbook membership list.

The Canadian-based operator joins the IBIA after recently being approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and iGaming Ontario to provide its online sports betting and casino platform in the province of Ontario

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, commented: “IBIA is delighted to welcome BET99 to the association. The move highlights BET99’s commitment to integrity and further cements IBIA as the leading integrity monitor in Ontario, with more than 75% of licensed online betting operators having joined the association.

“IBIA looks forward to collaborating with BET99 both in Ontario and within the operator’s wider international betting operations to safeguard those markets from fraudulent betting activity.”

The IBIA monitors integrity within the licensed betting industry, run by operators for operators, protecting its members from corruption through collective action.

The association’s monitoring and alert network detects and reports suspicious activity on its members’ betting markets, utilising information-sharing deals with sports and gambling regulators to fight corruption.

“Joining IBIA, the world’s leading independent integrity monitor, is critical to our sportsbook strategy, in which trust, integrity and protection are prioritised for our Canadian customers,” added André Bewerungen, Head of Sportsbook for BET99.

“We are delighted to combine forces with IBIA to combat foul play in sports, as well as betting-related corruption and manipulation, providing our customers a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Last month, IBIA reported 76 cases of suspicious sports betting for Q3 2022.