NSoft combats match fixing by joining Sportradar’s Integrity Exchange Program

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

NSoft has reaffirmed its commitment to combating betting-related manipulation in sports after becoming the latest company to join Sportradar’s Integrity Exchange Program.

The Sportradar program, launched earlier this year, allows bookmakers to report any suspicious betting activity with the key aim of safeguarding sports.

Robert Matijević, MD of Seven Sportsbook at NSoft, said: ”As an active participant in the sporting landscape, we are proud to be part of the Sportradar Integrity Exchange program.

“It empowers us to take a more urgent role in the global fight against match-fixing and safeguarding sport.

“This is important for all stakeholders – sports associations, betting suppliers, operators, bettors, and fans. The betting experience should celebrate sports and sports team performances and should be free from any possible external interventions to alter the result.”

By joining Sportradar’s Integrity Exchange Program, NSoft will gain access to data-driven insights relating to trends in global match-fixing, as well as the details of those matches reported as suspicious.