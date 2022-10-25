BETER builds on sports offering with Asian Basketball League

Share Facebook

BETER has announced a partnership with the National Basketball Federation to power and distribute the Asian Basketball League (ABL) events which will take place in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Republic.

Adding a new discipline to its sports offering, the betting content and gaming solutions company will provide live streaming, data and odds for 66 basketball matches of each ABL tournament.

Nikolay Vernidub, Deputy General Manager of BETER Sports, commented: “Adding new disciplines to the BETER Sports product is a large part of our business development strategy.

“We already had a successful partnership with the Asian Basketball League in 2021, and now we are delighted to announce the launch of a new series of tournaments.

“Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and that’s why we decided to add it to our sports portfolio, providing more options for players and increasing their engagement by enhancing the overall betting experience.”

The league currently features eight teams that play three 5×5 games per day on weekdays.

The tournament system consists of two round-robin stages and a play-off, where the first four teams fight for first place and the second four – for fifth place. In total, one tournament cycle includes 66 matches.

Until the end of 2022, three preliminary tournaments are scheduled, with more than 160 games. ABL is supposed to hold 10+ tournaments or 660+ matches per year.

“It is also important to note that all the tournaments we provide are held under the BETER Integrity policy – in cooperation with sports federations and associations,” Vernidub explained.

The platform has reiterated that it provides ‘high-quality tech and operational support’ for tournaments and each match is streamed from three cameras with different viewing angles.

BETER also aims to ensure transparency of all events whilst these solutions help enhance the player experience and drive the development of the fast paced sports betting content sector.