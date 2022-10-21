TonyBet to support the Latvian men’s handball team

Share Facebook

TonyBet has announced a partnership with the Latvian Handball Federation (LHF) in support of the men’s handball team.

The operator secures the deal as the sport undergoes changes which affect the recruitment of new coaches, the involvement of young players and the development of youth handball, and new collaborations and the development of financial support.

“We are proud to partner with the Latvian men’s handball team for the first time. Handball is one of the five most popular team sports in Latvia and has a long history,” added Valters Rozmanis, Country Manager of TonyBet in Latvia.

“We highly appreciate its successes in recent years. When we saw such an opportunity to establish cooperation, we did not think twice. There is an interesting qualification cycle ahead of us, which we will be happy to follow.”

Operating on the SoftLabs Gaming platform, the firm outlined that the past two years have been key in its international growth.

“We are truly grateful that Latvian supporters see a perspective for handball and are ready to support it,” Līga Bīriņa, General Secretary of the LHF.

“Latvian handball continues to develop and the arrival of new supporters and cooperation partners on the horizon is a good sign that we are going in the right direction!

“Thank you, TonyBet Latvija for the support and cooperation! We wish the Latvian national team to achieve the set goals and good luck in future.”

Betsson-owned TonyBet also outlined that it also supports football, basketball, volleyball and racing in various ways.