Khelraja builds on India’s ‘passion for football’ with Sevilla FC iGaming deal

Sports betting, casino and esports betting platform, Khelraja, has announced a deal with La Liga’s Sevilla FC in becoming the club’s official Asian iGaming partner.

The Asian brand will hold its sponsorship rights until 30 June 2024, during which it looks to gain a bigger presence in Spain.

This will be leveraged by the club’s wide reach and popularity, for example after winning the UEFA Europa League a record six times, with the most recent victory coming in the 2019-20 season.

Viren Modi, CEO of Khelraja, said: “The passion for football in India is on the rise, as can be seen in the growing popularity of overseas football leagues. Partnering with Sevilla FC, one of the biggest and most illustrious clubs in Spanish football, is a moment of great pride for us.

“The association will provide football fans on the Khelraja platform with yet another avenue to not only engage with Sevilla FC’s games online but also win lucrative rewards while doing so. We are looking forward to the partnership and will be exploring more such engagement opportunities with other football clubs, both in India and overseas.”

Furthermore, the deal aims to continue the Spanish League’s push in growing a presence in India and Southeast Asia by providing fans engagement opportunities with the top-flight team’s games online as well as win rewards.

“We are very pleased to have signed this agreement which will allow us to continue growing in our process of internationalising our brand, both globally and in Southeast Asia, a market that we consider strategic in our expansion process,” said José Castro, Sevilla FC President.

“Sevilla is going to become an ambassador of LaLiga with this sponsorship agreement and we are undoubtedly taking an important step in this region.”

The club has previously formed similar collaborations with betting companies, for example an Asian betting deal with TLCBet – which was extended last year – and a principal partnership with Maronthonbet, which was formed in 2019.