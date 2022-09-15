M88 Mansion to amplify international sports events with Manny Pacquiao

Share Facebook

M88 Mansion has announced a partnership with Manny ‘PacMan’ Pacquiao, who is set to conduct live appearances and press conferences as the firm’s latest ambassador.

The Filipino boxer will also participate in other engagements for the Asia-based betting firm, such as exhibition matches and pop-up activities throughout the continent.

On the deal, M88 Mansion’s Head of Commercial, Alan Wafer, said: “We are excited to have boxing legend and national icon, Manny Pacquiao, as the newest M88 Mansion Ambassador.

“Rest assured that M88 Mansion is fully committed to bringing out quality products on par with the legendary boxer’s status.”

Furthermore, the pair are also launching Pacquiao Mansion – a ‘knockout portal’ featuring boxing, basketball, and MMA events handpicked by the 8-Division World Champion.

The operator outlined that the portal includes a feature named ‘Pacquiao’s Picks’, which is a collection of sports events with offers and promotions.

Pacquiao expressed that he is eager to work with the brand, commenting: “I could not be more thrilled to partner with M88 Mansion with a special focus on sports.

“M88 Mansion has always amplified international sports events, and our partnership will surely take their approach to even greater heights. Our collaboration will offer huge promotions and much more.

“I am so excited to create new opportunities with M88 Mansion worldwide. I believe this partnership has the capacity to deliver entertainment in the most powerful and imaginative of ways.”