Fitzdares seeks seat at the table with BGC membership

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) expanded its membership this week, as members club bookmaker Fitzdares joined the trade association.

Fitzdares’ membership of the BGC comes ahead of the Gambling Act review White Paper publication, due next month after several delays, potentially bringing about substantial change for the industry.

Seeking to ‘bolster the strength and plurality of opinions’ on UK betting and gaming, the sportsbook – which has a historic focus on racing – has identified the BGC as a means to promote the voices and views of the gambling industry ahead of regulatory changes.

William Woodhams, Fitzdares’ CEO said: “As a medium sized independent and boutique business, we wanted our voice heard. The BGC gives us the opportunity to be at the table where the key decisions are being made in UK gaming.”

Fitzdares functions as a members club, offering a more ‘personal’ betting experience based around strong customer relationships in comparison to more widely known retail and online operators.

The firm operates two physical locations – one in Mayfair, London and another in the Cotswolds, whilst also offering online and app-based betting to its customers.

Influencing its decision to join the BGC, Fitzdares has noted a shared view on affordability checks with the trade and standards body – with such measures a widely debated topic throughout the course of the review.

The group explained that both parties see affordability as “a welcome and necessary move for the gaming industry’, but also arguing that such measures should be targeted to protect vulnerable bettors and not impact the wider recreational betting population.

With the White Paper apparently due for release in the coming weeks, the BGC has become increasingly vocal on matters relating to the betting industry.

Earlier this week, the organisation highlighted the impact rising energy costs are having on bookmakers and casinos.