Companies across the betting and gaming space are continuing to build up their arsenals ahead of the FIFA World Cup later this year, including OpenBet and its SportCast division.

Announcing a partnership with sports data provider StatsBomb, OpenBet explained that SportCast will integrate the sportstech firm’s data to enhance player props offerings with shots, shots on target, assists, passes and tackles markets, among others.

The firm will make these betting options available per player, per team and a per match basis, launched across the company’s BetBuilder, pre-built BetBuilder and singles products.

Ryan Coombs, Co-Founder of SportCast and VP Content at OpenBet, said: “SportCast is renowned for leading the way with its football product offering and our customers will now be able to offer these sought-after markets in time for the World Cup.

“This is just the first in a series of upcoming enhancements to OpenBet’s premium content products. It’s another step forward in our mission to ensure our customers remain at the forefront of the most engaging and responsible betting experiences across all channels.”

Integrating StatsBomb’s data ahead of the World Cup, OpenBet will make the markets available across a ‘broad range of football competitions’ covering the domestic season prior to the international tournament in November.

The development is OpenBet’s second major move towards enhancing its pricing abilities, building on the acquisition of Multi Builder Limited at the start of this month.

In doing so, the company incorporated its new subsidiary’s sportsbook odds compiling, market modelling/pricing and risk management capabilities.

Although embarking on extensive efforts to enhance its pricing for the upcoming football schedule, OpenBet’s Chief Product Officer Nikos Konstakis also identified content as ‘king’ for World Cup preparation in an interview with SBC earlier this year.

Commenting on the newly announced deal with StatsBomb, he remarked: “We are delighted to form this valuable partnership with StatsBomb.

“We’ve had the modelling capability to offer these deeper betting markets for some time and now we‘ve forged an exciting data partnership to deliver an unparalleled product in time for the biggest football event in the world.”

A football data and analytics company founded by analyst Ted Knutson, StatsBomb is seeking to expand its portfolio of clients in both betting and sports, having secured a presence in 25 countries.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with OpenBet, one of the true innovators in the sports betting industry,” added Simon Banoub, StatsBomb Chief Marketing Officer.

“This agreement will further establish StatsBomb as the data provider of choice in this market. Professional teams all over the world have long benefitted from the extra levels of detail and accuracy that StatsBomb data provides, and we’re looking forward to providing those benefits via SportCast to operators globally.”