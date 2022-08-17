Casino Secret capitalises on AS Monaco’s ‘strong digital audience’

Share Facebook

Casino Secret has been named the official online gaming partner of Ligue 1 team AS Monaco in Japan for the next two seasons.

The pair will also jointly launch an exclusive digital campaign, featuring a series of ‘high-impact’ content in a bid to bring more exciting content to its audience and football fans in the region.

“Since our launch in 2018, Casino Secret brand has been growing exponentially in Japan and that has led us to win several awards voted by the community of players,” said Nadir Ounissi, Casino Secret Founder and CEO.

“In the past, we worked with other partners in the football industry. Now, it is logical to take the next step to associate with AS Monaco, a world-renowned club, with a strong digital audience of over 22 million supporters and a constant growth of this resonance.

“With Takumi Minamino’s presence in the AS Monaco team, we have a great opportunity to grow our respective Japanese communities in the next two seasons. We look forward to this collaboration.”

As a regional partner, the gambling company will also help the French football club get closer to fans in the Japanese market.

Jean-Emmanuel de Witt, AS Monaco CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Casino Secret as our online gaming partner in Japan. AS Monaco is an iconic Ligue 1 club with a strong international dimension and is enjoying growing interest in Japan notably due to the arrival of Takumi.

“We look forward to starting this new partnership with Casino Secret to grow our presence in Japan and to provide Japanese football fans with some unique jointly created content.”