Adopting a focus on engagement, betting content and data provider BETER has launched an iframe solution with a goal to ‘reinvent’ esports wagering.

The company has developed its iframe based on an ‘engagement-oriented’ user interface, featuring an experience designed to emulate popular esports streaming platform Twitch with a betting element.

Promising ‘unmatched quality’ of common esports titles, BETER detailed that the solution is backed by its temas of IT professionals, traders and risk managers to enhance betting firms’ engagement with their esports audience.

Alex Lobov, Chief Product Officer, explained that development of BETER’s iframe was informed by the firm’s belief that operators should adopt ‘radically new approaches’ based on driving engagement as well as betting and revenue.

“Iframe solutions available on the market are all look-alikes in terms of the user interface,” Lobov continued. “Usually, they are not targeted at a specific esports audience and offer the same betting experience we all used to see on sportsbooks.

“Our team has reinvented the esports betting experience to meet all needs of the new generation of players and give them even more exciting opportunities.”

BETER’s end goal is to attract a wider audience of esports fans looking for ‘their favourite and fast matches’ to operators’ customer-base, using a combination of UI and UX, a range of esports tournaments, accurate odds and markets.

The UI has been designed to be customisable, alongside a fast integration process and – according to the firm – ‘all the necessary tools’ for operational management, available via the system’s back end.

Lobov concluded: “Our team designed an iframe solution with a responsive and user-friendly UI that allows switching between traditional and fresh esports view to engage all possible audiences, be it bettors who prefer classic sportsbook UI or next-gen players.”

The iframe launch is BETER’s second major product announcement this month, after the firm detailed last week that it would add a new in-play statistic widget across its efootball live streams.