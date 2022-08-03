1xBet ‘shares a desire to succeed’ as it reveals PSG marketing campaigns

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

1xBet has linked with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in a deal which extends to the next three seasons.

Last month, the online betting brand became an official regional partner of the French football team in both Africa and Asia, and is now reaching other regions beginning with the following season onwards.

“Paris Saint-Germain is one of the world’s most popular football clubs,” commented Alex Sommers, Spokesperson for 1XBET. “We share a desire to succeed in all fields and to offer fans a brand-new, enriched online betting experience.”

Additionally, in all aforementioned territories, 1xBet has underlined that it will roll out marketing campaigns featuring the men’s professional football team.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Partnerships Officer at Paris Saint-Germain, added: “We are delighted to welcome 1XBet as a regional partner of Paris Saint-Germain. 1XBET is well established in continents where the club has a great many supporters.

“1XBET is an ambitious stakeholder in the world of online sports betting and, by collaborating with Paris Saint-Germain, hopes to consolidate its position as a leader in many countries.”

Similarly, the Parisian club also joined forces with FDJ last month as the firm’s sports betting brands became premium partners of the club.

This included ParionsSport online and ParionsSport point of sale, as the deal looked to offer immersive and innovative experiences to bettors and fans.