Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Spotlight Sports Group (SSG), the parent company of the Racing Post, has formed a partnership with Liderform, a Turkish horseracing information portal.

The agreement will give Turkish racing fans access to US racing content, including expert commentary, verdicts and professional ratings.

Bringing US racing to Turkey

Liderform already provides racecards, tips and coverage for Turkish horseracing. The new content from the Racing Post adds US-focused insights, giving local fans a wider view of international racing.

Alper Kahraman of Liderform said: “Racing Post are amongst the most widely recognised names for trusted horseracing insights worldwide, and that includes here in Turkey. We are delighted to be partnering with SSG for the provision of US content.

“This collaboration will significantly enhance our offering to Turkish racing fans, providing them with the same high-quality analysis and expertise that Racing Post is known for globally. Our users will now have access to unparalleled insights into American racing, backed by decades of Racing Post expertise.”

Strategic collaboration

The partnership is the first step in a wider collaboration. Both companies plan to expand content offerings and explore opportunities in additional markets. The deal is effective immediately, with Turkish users gaining access to US racing content across Liderform’s digital channels.

James Fitzpatrick of Spotlight Sports Group said: “We’re very excited to see our best-in-class horseracing content live in the Turkish market, as we continue to increase our global racing footprint.

“Liderform have been a pleasure to work with, and their reputation as Turkey’s racing information source made them the ideal partner for this expansion.

“We look forward to building on this relationship and exploring further opportunities to bring Racing Post’s expertise to racing fans across new territories.”

SSG’s racing history

SSG has expanded internationally through a number of partnerships in recent years. These include working with BetMakers to distribute its Smart View product, deploying Smart View at Ascot Racecourse, providing Smart View racecards for BoyleSports and integrating the system with Kindred Group’s Unibet platform.

The collaboration with Liderform continues this commitment to the sport, bringing Racing Post content to Turkey and giving fans access to US racing insights, whilst strengthening SSG’s presence in key international markets.

September 15 will see SBC organise a ground breaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/