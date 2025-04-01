The Jockey Club elects Jim Mullen as new CEO

Share Facebook

The Jockey Club has confirmed the appointment of former Ladbrokes Coral plc boss Jim Mullen as the new Chief Executive of the heritage management group overseeing UK racetracks, clubs, and estates.

From 1 June, Mullen will commence his tenure as Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, succeeding Charlie Boss, who has been serving as Interim CEO. The appointment marks the conclusion of The Jockey Club’s executive search for a new CEO to succeed Nevin Truesdale, who ended his 11-year tenure in 2024.

Mullen is recognised as a leading media and gaming executive within UK plcs, having formerly served as Group CEO of Ladbrokes Coral (2015–2018), during which he negotiated the sale of the heritage gambling group to GVC Holdings for £4bn.

He most recently served as Chief Executive of Reach plc, managing the UK’s biggest news and media portfolio of 120 publishing brands, including the Daily Mirror, Daily Express, and Daily Star.

Baroness Dido Harding, Senior Steward of The Jockey Club, welcomed Mullen’s appointment, stating: “He has a long and distinguished track record of delivering strong growth in the publishing and gambling sectors and is also familiar with the complexities of the British racing industry, its structure and challenges, as well as the many opportunities we have to broaden our fanbase.”

The Jockey Club, established in 1750, operates 15 renowned racecourses across the UK, including Aintree, Cheltenham, and Epsom Downs. It also manages training centres in Newmarket, Lambourn, and Epsom, runs The National Stud, and oversees the charity Racing Welfare.

Mullen’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for The Jockey Club, as the organisation seeks to navigate challenges such as declining race attendance and evolving media rights agreements. His extensive experience in both the publishing and gambling industries positions him well to lead The Jockey Club into a new era.

Speaking on his appointment, Jim Mullen said: “While The Jockey Club will be known to many as one of the most prestigious and established organisations in British sport, it is also a forward-thinking and exciting business with its focus firmly on the future. As a lifelong horseracing fan who has spent some of the best days of my life on racecourses, I could not be more proud to join The Jockey Club’s passionate and dedicated team through what I hope will be an exciting new chapter.

“Publishing and horseracing might appear to be two very different industries on the surface. However, they share a focus on providing value and quality for the customer while nurturing happy and motivated teams across multiple sites, and I am passionate about delivering both.”