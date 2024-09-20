Denmark prepares new lottery and bingo draft post parliament recess

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Denmark will produce a bill to implement an agreement on liberalised land-based bingo and lotteries this October.

The news was announced by the Danish gambling authority, Spillemyndigheden, with an update on the development to follow prior to the parliament discussions.

As per the release, the Ministry of Taxation is also expected to open consultations on the executive order for charity lottery and bingo draft – with a link to be published on Spillemyndigheden’s website once the consultations open.

“At the Danish Gambling Authority, we are working to be as ready as possible when the new rules are expected to be finally adopted later this fall. The Ministry of Taxation is in charge of the creation of the new rules, so for us, it’s about being prepared for when the new rules will be implemented,” the regulator added.

Spillemyndigheden is currently in the process of preparing the new application path for charity lottery, devising a list of questions that would match lottery operators with the correct licence. The same is being done for liberalised land-based bingo.

Additionally, a new communications network has been set up between the gambling authority and relevant stakeholders to provide “the best possible guidance to associations, companies and others who want to hold a lottery for a good cause”.

The planned rollout date for application submissions under the new rules is 21 November, with a target licence launch date on 1 January, 2025. Licences will continue to be handed out under the current rules before the November date, but these will need to be subsequently adapted according to the upcoming framework.

More information regarding charity lottery applications will be given during a webinar hosted by Spillemyndigheden on 26 November, which will be postponed if the bill proposal fails to win support when presented to the Dutch Parliament in October.

A separate guidance will be issued on liberalised land-based bingo.