Danny Brock has been disqualified from racing for 15 years following reports of a betting conspiracy after he purposely stopped his horses during races.

The jockey, who rode on the Flat circuit from 2009 to 2021, has been found guilty of engaging in corrupt and fraudulent practices during three races in December 2018 and March 2019.

The BHA said in a statement: “This welcome outcome sends a powerful message that conduct of this nature will never be tolerated in British racing.

“The conduct of the individuals found in breach in this case risked undermining confidence in our sport and flagrantly disregarded the hard work and dedication of people up and down the country who carry out their duties in good faith.”

The now-greyhound trainer was caught preventing his horse Mochalov from getting the best possible place in two races that he lost.

Five others, including Sean McBride, assistant trainer to his father Philip ‘Charlie’ McBride, Luke Olley, Eugene Maloney, Andrew Perring and Luke Howells, were all found to have profited from the corruption and were also tried at the December disciplinary panel hearing.

“It is vital that supporters and bettors have faith in the fairness and integrity of our sport,” the BHA continued. “At the same time, participants must have absolute confidence that they are competing on a level playing field.

“We are grateful to the panel for their diligence in hearing and passing judgement on this important case.”

Whilst Brock’s disqualification will take effect immediately, the horses which Brock rode in the three races that were in question have also been disqualified.