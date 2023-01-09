Allwyn appoints Kerry Parkin as Global Comms lead ahead of UK lottery takeover

Share Facebook

Kerry Parkin has become the latest member of Allwyn’s senior management team, joining the firm as Global Communications Director.

She takes her position at the company, a pan-European lottery operator, at a time of major international growth, as Allwyn prepares to assume management of the UK National Lottery.

Having been officially designated the next National Lottery licence holder by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), Allwyn has consolidated its position by agreeing terms to acquire outgoing operator Camelot UK, although it is still facing a legal challenge from the latter’s tech partner, IGT.

“I am delighted to announce that I join Allwyn today as their new Global Communications Director,” Parkin remarked in a Linkedin post.

“Anyone who has followed the extraordinary Allwyn story knows this is an organisation bursting with phenomenal potential.

“With a presence in six countries, and the bid winner for the fourth licence for the National Lottery in the UK, it’s such an exciting time to join. It’s going to be a phenomenal year ahead for Allywn and I can’t wait to get started. Watch this space!”

Prior to assuming her role at the pan-European lottery firm, Parkin served in the same capcity with Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider Zip Co, working with teams in Sydney and London.

Her role at the company revolved spearheading the ‘development and execution of the communications and public affairs strategy’ at a time when BNPL usage has been on the rise.

Parkin’s additional roles include tenured Communications and CSR Director for Costa Coffee and Managing Director of Teneo UK, working with clients such as Facebook’s EMEA division and WhatsApp in the latter position.