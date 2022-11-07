Zillah Byng Thorne calls an end to Flutter NED duties

Share Facebook

Flutter Entertainment has notified shareholders that Zillah Byng Thorne has ended her nine-year tenure as a board member of the FTSE100 gambling group.

The CEO of British media and publishing group Future Plc, Byng Thorne will officially resign from Flutter directorship duties on 31 January 2023.

Departing Flutter, Byng Thorne has accepted to serve as a Non-Executive Director of NYSE-listed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, with effect from 1 November 2022.

Originally appointed to serve on the board of Betfair Plc in 2013, Byng Thorne was kept as a Director following subsequent mergers with Paddy Power and The Stars Group Inc (TSG).

In February, Flutter shareholders were informed of Byng Thorne and former Ryanair CEO Michael Cawley decision to not renew their tenures as board members.

Byng Thorne and Cawley have been replaced by the US executives of Holly Keller Koeppel and David Lazzarato who joined the company at the start of the year.

Lazzarato has replaced Byng-Thorne as Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee, in which she has been retained as an advisor of the firm’s sustainability directives.

Gary McGann, Chair of Flutter, commented: “I wish to take this opportunity to thank Zillah for her exceptional contribution to the Board over the past nine years and wish her well for the future”.

This week Flutter Entertainment will announce its Q3 trading results on Thursday 9 November.