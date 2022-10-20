SBC News GLMS rebrands identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS)

GLMS rebrands identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS)

Ted Menmuir October 20, 2022 Europe, Latest News, Retail Comments Off on GLMS rebrands identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS)

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has rebranded its corporate identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS).

The rebrand is undertaken ‘to communicate better what the association is and stands for’ and to ‘reflect the significant transformation taking place in its activities which is linked to a new positioning and strategy that has evolved from initial monitoring to a complete global ecosystem of services offered’.

A survey among lottery members revealed that the name ‘GLMS’ no longer corresponded to their common understanding, with their range of services now also incorporating education, training, networking, events and knowledge building.

The new name and brand integrity was unanimously approved by members at the General Meeting of the organisation held in Vancouver on October 18, coinciding with the 2022 World Lottery Summit also taking place in the British Columbian city this week.

SBC News GLMS rebrands identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS)

“This is a fantastic achievement that will promote and give a clear understanding of our services and products to the different audiences with whom we interact,” said GLMS President Ludovico Calvi.

“ULIS, as a new branding design, conveys a powerful message that the lottery world is united to safeguard the integrity of sport competitions.

“The new identity is a result of a thoughtfully constructed strategy that is being implemented by the General Secretary Luca Esposito.”

ULIS leadership is embarking on an ‘ambitious’ plan to change and upgrade the scope of its services and the way lotteries, sport organisations, regulatory or law enforcement agencies perceive the association.

“The new identity has a dynamic look and feel, is memorable and meaningful to all stakeholders,” observed the organisation in a statement on the rebrand.

“The acronym ‘ULIS’ articulates a clear and differentiating proposition for united lotteries in the continuing mission of ensuring the integrity of sports in a global, non-profit, multi-stakeholder network.”

Tags

Check Also

SBC News GLMS betting alerts decline in Q2 but football cases rise

GLMS betting alerts decline in Q2 but football cases rise

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) detected 287 alerts and notifications during the second quarter …

SBC News GLMS signs up 3 new associate members in fight against sports corruption

GLMS signs up 3 new associate members in fight against sports corruption

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has added three new associate members in its fight against manipulation …

SBC News Football and Europe continue to dominate GLMS Q1 report

Football and Europe continue to dominate GLMS Q1 report

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has detailed that it generated over 300 alerts and …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies