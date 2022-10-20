GLMS rebrands identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS)

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

The Global Lottery Monitoring System (GLMS) has rebranded its corporate identity to United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS).

The rebrand is undertaken ‘to communicate better what the association is and stands for’ and to ‘reflect the significant transformation taking place in its activities which is linked to a new positioning and strategy that has evolved from initial monitoring to a complete global ecosystem of services offered’.

A survey among lottery members revealed that the name ‘GLMS’ no longer corresponded to their common understanding, with their range of services now also incorporating education, training, networking, events and knowledge building.

The new name and brand integrity was unanimously approved by members at the General Meeting of the organisation held in Vancouver on October 18, coinciding with the 2022 World Lottery Summit also taking place in the British Columbian city this week.

“This is a fantastic achievement that will promote and give a clear understanding of our services and products to the different audiences with whom we interact,” said GLMS President Ludovico Calvi.

“ULIS, as a new branding design, conveys a powerful message that the lottery world is united to safeguard the integrity of sport competitions.

“The new identity is a result of a thoughtfully constructed strategy that is being implemented by the General Secretary Luca Esposito.”

ULIS leadership is embarking on an ‘ambitious’ plan to change and upgrade the scope of its services and the way lotteries, sport organisations, regulatory or law enforcement agencies perceive the association.

“The new identity has a dynamic look and feel, is memorable and meaningful to all stakeholders,” observed the organisation in a statement on the rebrand.

“The acronym ‘ULIS’ articulates a clear and differentiating proposition for united lotteries in the continuing mission of ensuring the integrity of sports in a global, non-profit, multi-stakeholder network.”