Tabcorp sponsors Everest Race Day in extended ATC commitment

Tabcorp (TAB) has secured its position as naming rights sponsor of Australian Turf Club’s (ATC) Everest Race Day, in an extended three-year partnership.

Described as Australia’s richest race day, the competition will be renamed to the TAB Everest Race Day, whilst the firm also remains the ATC’s official wagering partner for the next three years.

The gambling firm’s CEO, Adam Rytenskild, explained that the company is excited about the innovative opportunities to ‘showcase and grow the ATC’ across its brands.

“We’re thrilled to become the naming rights partner of TAB Everest Race Day and to extend our agreement as the ATC’s official wagering partner,’’ he said.

“The TAB Everest is one of the world’s biggest race days and we’re looking forward to combining the TAB brand, Sky Thoroughbred Central coverage and Sky Sports Radio platforms to grow the event even further.

“This agreement extends our partnership with the ATC to at least 18 years. More than ever, we value our loyal partnerships and look forward to working even more closely together to make this one of the most innovative partnerships in racing to grow both TAB customers and the ATC product.”

In the ‘midst of a digital transformation’, the pair have launched a new TAB App which they have assured is ‘faster and easier’ for customers, whilst being live in time for the tournament.

ATC Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Barkley, added: “TAB and the Australian Turf Club share a long and successful partnership and we are delighted to extend this agreement around our world-class racing. We also proudly share a commitment to delivering unrivalled experiences for all our customers.

“TAB Everest Day and the running of the world’s richest race on turf has become a sporting and entertainment phenomenon watched by audiences around the globe. We look forward to this year’s sixth running of the TAB Everest as we join with TAB in promoting Sydney racing to the world.’’

The deal will make TAB’s commercial partnership with the ATC one of longest running in Australian sport.