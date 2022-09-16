Summit Spotlight: Kiron Interactive – Virtual Games are a growth asset across all markets

Share Facebook

Steven Spartinos, Chief Executive of Kiron Interactive looks forward to next week’s SBC Summit Barcelona (20-22 September) which will see the virtual sports games supplier showcase its stable of 51 HD interactive games actively available in 60 countries across five continents.

SBC: What makes SBC Summit Barcelona stand out as an event?

Steven Spartinos: The SBC Summit in Barcelona is among one of the most notable events of the year. It offers industry leaders the opportunity to connect, share knowledge, collaborate and forge new relationships. At Kiron, we welcome the opportunity to network with partners, operators, affiliates, industry media, and fellow suppliers who share our passion for the industry. The event provides the ideal forum to discuss market trends, and industry news and check out the newest sportsbook products from cutting-edge vendors.

SBC: What’s the most exciting market you are currently working in or planning to work in?

SS: With a presence in over 60 countries across five continents, each with unique characteristics and traits, it’s impossible to settle on a single market. We foresee significant growth in LatAm, the US, Europe and Africa as a result of regulatory requirements, making this a very exciting time to be in the industry.

Looking at Africa for example, we anticipate metric growth in the coming years, which will result in the emergence of new opportunities as the market matures. A key contributing factor is increased accessibility to data and smartphones, giving local players more options in terms of how and when to wager.

Understanding that this market is multicultural and that different regions operate in different ways and need to be serviced accordingly is crucial. With our intimate knowledge of the continent and our flexible approach, Kiron is in a unique position to effectively serve local operators and their players.

SBC: What industry innovation will capture the most attention in the next 12 months?

SS: We work in an industry that constantly seeks to advance, which is fantastic in that we as suppliers are continuously challenged to develop and innovate. Looking ahead to the next 12 months, I certainly think we should be keeping a close eye on data lite technology, hardware-free solutions, and HTML solutions, as the next big innovators in this space. Perhaps not as progressive as flying cars, I think these three components will have a big impact on how we are able to offer games and greatly influence the people that play them.

SBC: What core challenges do you help solve for your customers/partners?

SS: Our business engagement at Kiron is based on putting people and customers at the heart of everything we do. All our relationships are built on this ethos, which has enabled us to build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers based on trust and not rely solely on our recognition as an award-winning global supplier. By really taking the time to listen and understand our partners, we are able to develop best-in-class solutions that are relevant for their specific market and tailored to their individual needs.

Our 51-strong virtual games portfolio is the largest and most differentiated in the industry, and we have a dedicated research and development team that works tirelessly to ensure that we are the first to provide our partners with fresh and innovative content to help them retain and grow their customer base. There’s a magic that goes into the conceptualisation and development of our products, and that’s what really sets us apart.

SBC: What are you hoping to learn from the conference at SBC Summit Barcelona?

SS: Industry events always allow one to leave with great take-outs and fresh perspectives. This year’s conference agenda looks promising, covering key topics across the board. The Kiron team is very excited to touch down in Barcelona later this month to explore what’s new in the industry, discuss ideas, build new connections and share some of the exciting projects we have lined up!

