Coral strengthens racing branding as Cazoo St Leger Festival sponsor

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Coral has become the official betting partner of the Cazoo St Leger Festival, at Doncaster Racecourse.

In a three-year collaboration with the Arena Racing Company (ARC), the operator’s branding will be ‘prominently’ displayed across the racecourse.

The firm also takes naming rights for some of the feature races of the meeting, including three Group 2 contests – the Coral Doncaster Cup, the Coral Park Hill Stakes, the Coral Champagne Stakes – as well as the Coral Portland and Coral Mallard Handicaps.

Simon Clare, PR Director for Coral, said: “We are delighted to be partnering Coral with such a prestigious racing festival, and to be sponsoring five top class contests including the Coral Doncaster Cup where we hope to see the brilliant Stradivarius strutting his stuff.

“Coral is the most committed long-standing sponsor in British Racing, and we are thrilled to be adding the St Leger Festival official betting partnership to our sponsorship portfolio, as we look to strengthen our association with this great sport even further. We look forward to working with ARC and the Doncaster team to make the St Leger Festival a huge success.”

Featuring the world’s oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger Stakes, the festival has been described by the group as the ‘highlight of the racing calendar at Doncaster’, with racing on Town Moor across the four days from 7-10 September.

The fixtures are set to broadcast by both Sky Sports Racing and ITV Racing in the coming weeks.

“We enjoy an excellent relationship with Coral, who have been well established partners across a number of our biggest fixtures, including the historic Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow,” said Director of Commercial Strategy & Partnerships at ARC, David Leyden Dunbar.

“As such, we are delighted to announce them as official betting partner at the Cazoo St Leger Festival, which is one of the highlights in the summer racing calendar.

“We look forward to welcoming Coral alongside Cazoo as headline partners of the meeting, and are grateful for their support in some of the highest profile races of the week, alongside some of the popular handicaps.”