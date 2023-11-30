Catena appoints Sean Hurley as NED for new US vision

Catena Media has confirmed the appointment of Sean Hurley as a non-executive director (NED) of the Stockholm-listed iGaming media publisher.

Hurley will fill the position vacated by Per Widerström, who resigned from Catena’s board in September, fulfilling the requirements to become Group CEO of 888 Holdings.

Investors were informed that Hurley’s NED appointment “will become effective once all necessary filings are made with the Malta Business Registry, and his term will run until the end of the next annual general meeting, in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and Catena Media’s articles of association.”

Based in the US, Hurley is the former Head of Sportsbook for DraftKings, which launched the operator’s sports betting platform following the federal repeal of PASPA laws in 2018.

Following his tenure at DraftKings, Hurley became an angel investor and strategic advisor for North American-based iGaming and media ventures.

Successful funding and exits advised by Hurley include Betcha Sports, The American Affiliate Network, and GOAT Gaming.

Hurley commented on joining Catena as a corporate advisor: “Catena Media has entered an exciting new phase in its development and has a promising future ahead. I am delighted to have been asked to contribute my expertise as the company moves forward and further strengthens its position as a leading affiliate in North America.”

Q3 trading saw Catena complete its 18-month strategic review, in which the company sold all European media assets for 76m€, with proceeds used to lower its corporate debt size.

Solely focused on North American growth, Catena continues to shift its customer base from cost-per-acquisition to a revenue-share model as Q3 trading saw Catena generate 55m€ in revenues from North American contracts – representing 88% of group revenues.