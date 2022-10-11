Light & Wonder promotes Matt Wilson to CEO

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Light & Wonder has confirmed the promotion of Matt Wilson as President and Chief Executive (CEO) of the Global Nasdaq online gambling technology group.

Wilson has served as interim CEO of Light & Wonder since August, as the group entered a leadership transition following the departure of Barry Cottle.

The board of Light & Wonder has determined Wilson to be the “right choice to lead Light & Wonder’s next chapter”, which follows the firm’s ongoing strategic transformation, divesting its lottery and sports betting units to focus on becoming an igaming games and software supplier.

Jamie Odell, Executive Chair of Light & Wonder, explained: “Matt has demonstrated impressive leadership, strategic vision and a passion for our business. He fully embodies the Light & Wonder culture rooted in embracing innovation, a player-first mentality and a deep commitment to performing and winning as a team.

“The board is confident in Matt’s ability to unlock the full potential of Light & Wonder as we enter this exciting next chapter.”

Wilson had previously served as CEO of the Light & Wonder gaming business after joining the company in May 2022, before which he enjoyed a near 16 year spell at Aristocrat where he progressed from Graduate Trainee to President and Managing Director of the Americas.

“I am honoured that the board has put their trust in me to lead Light & Wonder as we work to capture the incredible opportunities ahead,” commented Wilson.

“I am excited to work with the best team in the business as we chart our cross-platform future. With a portfolio of unparalleled evergreen franchises, industry-leading positions and unmatched platforms, combined with a strengthened balance sheet, we are well-positioned to drive substantial growth and shareholder value.”

Furthermore, following this appointment it has also been disclosed that Siobhan Lane, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Gaming, has been named CEO of Gaming.

“I am very pleased to announce Siobhan Lane’s appointment as our Gaming CEO. Siobhan has played a pivotal role in helping me lead the gaming business since joining the company in 2020, and her strong leadership and depth of experience have helped drive our success,” Wilson added.