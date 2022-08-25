Zetly and Haste Arcade ‘open the door’ to Web3 for sports franchises

Haste Arcade has formed a deal with blockchain-based sports firm Zetly to access immediate earning through online games.

In a bid to ‘bring the sports metaverse to life’ on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, the platform looks to ‘open the door’ to major sports franchises to show them how they can implement Web3 in their sports future.

Described as a ‘cohesive campaign’, the pair will provide both players and sports clubs with additional income opportunities based on micropayments.

Central to this are blockchain-based sports games in which players can win cash, whilst serving a fan engagement purpose for the sports organisations involved.

“The goal of the platform is to demonstrate the utility of blockchain through fun and simple experiences,” noted Joe DePinto, Co-founder of Haste Arcade.

DePinto also underlined that this will be complimented by the work done by Transmira, Zetly and PowChess to offer a full sports metaverse solution on the blockchain.

“Haste will now be working alongside Zetly and several other companies – including PowChess and Transmira – to offer major sports teams and franchises an all-in-one Web3 experience that they can then offer to their fans.

“Our side of it is sports games and giving something to the fans to engage with while the team is not necessarily playing. This is done through simple games where you can play and earn, you have an impressive incentive (for fans) to continue to engage with their teams.”

Zetly CEO, Michael Glijer, said: “Our partner Haste Arcade offers the possibility of immediate earning on online games based on an Instant Leaderboard Payout (ILP) platform. We are excited to be working with Haste Arcade.”