FDJ and PSG debut Jeu Responsable campaign

Groupe FDJ has joined forces with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to launch a new responsible gambling campaign.

FDJ first linked up with the Ligue 1 title holders last July, announcing that they had become one of the club’s premium sponsors until 2025 with its sports betting brands ParionsSport en ligne and ParionsSport point de vente visible within the club’s stadium and online.

FDJ and PSG have collaborated on an awareness campaign, broadcast jointly on television and social networks, marking the ‘first-of-its-kind’ in France between a football club and a sports betting operator.

Richard Courtois, Director of Sports Betting and Poker activities at FDJ, commented: “We are pleased that our collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain has enabled us today to jointly propose an awareness campaign on a fundamental subject for ParionsSport and the group.

“Sports betting must remain a recreational activity and only intended for adults. We want this message, carried by FDJ for many years and today with Paris Saint-Germain, to resonate strongly with as many people as possible.”

Two mini-spots have been released as part of the responsible gambling campaign, with an emphasis on the sports betting ban for minors and the importance of setting limits.

Nine PSG first-team players are featured across the videos, including international stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Cynthia Marcou, Director of Sponsorship at PSG, added: “A new generation club, Paris Saint-Germain is particularly sensitive to ethical issues and in particular the prevention of risks in sports betting.

“We are happy, with ParionsSport, to promote a healthy and responsible practice. We hope this campaign reaches club lovers and beyond, to make a real difference.”