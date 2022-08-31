SBC News Kaiyun Sports creates ‘safe online and offline interaction’ with Aston Villa
Kaiyun Sports has become the official principal partner and official sleeve partner of Premier League side Aston Villa.

The betting brand has built an exclusive app that integrates sports and entertainment.
In its new collaboration, the firm will work with the football club to provide Villa fans with an ‘immersive online and offline interactive service’.

“Kaiyun Sports look forward to working with Aston Villa to write a new story of football co-operation,” said the betting firm’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“We will work together to create a safe online and offline interaction for users – a one-stop sports and entertainment platform, providing fans around the world with a top sports experience.”

The deal is one of several agreements made with betting companies by Premier League clubs ahead of government legislation that aims to phase out betting company advertising in football.

Aston Villa Chief Commercial Officer, Nicola Ibbetson, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Kaiyun, a brand who share our challenger ambition. We look forward to working together, providing great experiences for fans.”

