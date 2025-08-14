Better Collective to report on esports as standalone segment

Share Facebook

Digital sports media group Better Collective (BC) is consolidating its presence in esports with revamped financial reporting from Q2 onwards.

The company first ventured into the space in 2020 with the acquisition of HLTV for €34.5m. HLTV is a leading platform for digital content relating to the video game Counter-Strike, averaging around 350 million monthly page views and 26 million unique users in the last year alone.

Another big move was the successful €105m acquisition of FUTBIN two years later. It allowed Better Collective to strengthen its presence in another immensely popular esports discipline, e-football and EA Sports FC.

Esports now serves as one of the three global business units making up BC, with the other two being Publishing and Paid Media.

Separating esports into a standalone reporting segment in the firm’s Q2 report from 20 August onwards will allow for investors and partners to get a better understanding of what essentially is a rapidly growing part of the business. In 2024, esports alone contributed €20m to total group revenue, with a profitability of 60%.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said: “We see esports as a powerful growth engine for Better Collective going forward. With HLTV and FUTBIN, we own two of the most respected and influential community platforms in global esports, giving us a rare opportunity to serve millions of passionate fans and grow alongside the scene.

“By establishing esports as its own segment, we sharpen our strategic focus, increase transparency, and create room to invest even faster in new features, content, and partnerships, so we can unlock the full potential of these communities.

“Platforms that are deeply embedded in the fabric of esports are hard to replicate, and we are committed to nurturing them for the long‑term benefit of fans, partners, and shareholders alike.”

Focusing on esports will play a core role in BC’s strategy to offset Q1 tailwinds that saw it opening 2025 with corporate revenues down to €83m, a 13% YoY decline from Q1 2024.

