Mobile-First Innovation and Cultural Strategy Drive SBC Summit 2025’s Focus on Africa

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

As part of its Emerging Markets conference focus, SBC Summit 2025 will shine a spotlight on Africa’s booming gambling ecosystem, offering stakeholders targeted insights and real-world strategies for growth in the region.

The Emerging Markets – Africa track will take place on Tuesday, 16 September, at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL), and feature five expert-led sessions designed to guide delegates through the continent’s most promising opportunities, operational challenges, and regional nuances.

The track will cover several key markets, from established territories like South Africa to emerging ones such as Ghana. Delegates will hear directly from the industry figures shaping the African landscape and leave with the tools to navigate regulation and drive long-term growth across one of gaming’s most diverse regions.

Rasmus Sojmark, Founder and CEO of SBC, said: “Africa isn’t just one of the most exciting markets in gaming—it’s one of the most misunderstood. That’s why this track matters. We’re bringing together the people who know the region inside out, and creating a space for honest, practical conversations.”

The track will open with a powerhouse session uniting gaming leaders from across the region in Africa Leaders Panel: An Ever-Expanding Horizon. Christopher Coyne (Co-Founder and CEO, 888AFRICA), Sab Jhooti (Chairman & Co-Founder, Bonmoja), Laurence Michel (Africa CEO, Super Group), Ronnie Whelan (CEO, Kingmakers), and panel moderator William Scott (Chairman, Meridianbet), will assess how operators can build trust with regulators, connect with local communities and identify strategic entry points across established markets such as South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, as well as emerging ones such as Ghana and Tanzania.

The session A Continent on the Move: Sportsbook Technology in Africa will discuss how mobile-first innovation is powering the next phase of sports betting growth across the continent. With over 70% of Africans now owning a smartphone and mobile money deeply embedded in daily life, the session will examine how this unique ecosystem is enabling seamless payments, driving user engagement, and unlocking new opportunities. Chris Duncan (Director, Bonmoja), Charles Lee (CEO, Kwiff) and Anton Rublievskyi (CEO, Growe) will explore how operators can build on this momentum.

As more companies expand their operations across the continent, Regulating Africa: Putting the Player First will bring together local regulators to discuss how emerging frameworks are prioritising player safety and responsible growth. With jurisdictions such as South Africa placing greater emphasis on compliance, the session will highlight how operators and regulators can work collaboratively to build dynamic and responsible markets. Speakers include Bashir Are (CEO, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority), Carla Bastos (Executive Manager, Mpumalanga Economic Regulator), Peter Kesitilwe (CEO, Botswana Gambling Authority), and Zoe Siwa (CFO, Western Cape Gambling & Racing Board).

Marketing to Africa: No More One-Size-Fits-All will analyse how operators can develop marketing strategies that reflect the continent’s cultural diversity to engage customers in ways that resonate locally. Elad Barzilai (Co-Founder, Leverage), Ben Cove (CMO, Logifuture), Maha Otu (Director, Betwinner Affiliates), Michael Rasmussen (Director, E2 Communications), and moderator Lois Bright (Founder, Women in Gaming Africa) will share how adapting to regional UX trends, leveraging data and embracing cultural nuance has helped their companies succeed in African markets.

The Emerging Markets – Africa track is part of a newly introduced Emerging Markets stage at SBC Summit 2025, complementing the Global Markets track running across all three days of the event. While the Global Markets track will cover key regions such as Latin America & Brazil, Western Europe, and North America, the Emerging Markets track will offer a deeper dive into high-potential regions that are rapidly evolving.

In addition to its focus on Africa, the Emerging Markets track will feature dedicated sessions on Eurasia & the Middle East (Wednesday 17 September) and Asia (Thursday, 18 September).

Secure your ticket to SBC Summit 2025 today.

Choose from three pass types: VIP Event Pass, Expo+ Pass, or Expo Only Pass. Please note that an Expo Only Pass does not include access to conference panels.

Take advantage of our Group Pass Discount, allowing you to get passes for just €400 each (a saving of €200 per pass) when you purchase three or more passes. Perfect if you’re planning to bring your team!

Operators and affiliates may be eligible for a complimentary pass — simply apply and allow up to three working days for our team to process your request.