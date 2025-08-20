Share Facebook

While operators were busy fighting over market share across Europe, North America and Latin America, many might have missed an equally profitable opportunity – Africa.

For years, Africa has been more of an outsider rather than a central figure in the global gambling conversation, but it’s come to a point where the boundless prospects of this untapped space can no longer be ignored.

This is why SBC Summit Lisbon has dedicated a whole panel agenda to discuss what the local markets have to offer, inviting regional experts such as Ronnie Whelan, CEO of Kingmakers, to give us a better understanding of the nuances there.

In the following interview, Whelan lays out why exactly the time to invest in Africa is now, and lists everything you need to know to make sure you do it right.

SBC News: Thanks for speaking with us, Ronnie. Let’s start with a general description of Africa. Aside from the vast population, what else makes it a lucrative business destination for gambling companies?

Ronnie Whelan: The fundamentals of the African opportunity are built around a large, youthful demographic, newly licensed and licensing markets and growing access to digital services.

The pandemic was a key point of inflection, accelerating shifts in consumer behaviour – particularly around mobile and digital entertainment – at significant scale. This fuelled mass-market engagement in online betting and gaming across emerging markets, with the most striking growth taking place in our market, Africa.

In more recent years, slowing growth in Europe and rising costs in North America have only intensified interest, reframing Africa from a speculative prospect into a near-term commercial reality.

SBCN: You’ve been going from strength to strength recently together with Kingmakers. What are some of your personal highlights since becoming CEO of the company, and also throughout the rest of your career there?

I joined KingMakers in November 2022 as COO, moving up to CEO at the beginning of February 2025 and it has been great fun to be part of another high growth business and market.

The major highlight has been working with a talented and engaged team who are constantly pushing to see how we offer a better product and service to our customers. That said, they do like to rib me when Manchester United continually lose football matches!

SBCN: Kingmakers owns two major brands – BetKing in Nigeria and SuperSportBet in South Africa. How similar or different is the strategy of growing in these two markets, and should companies expect the same in the rest of Africa?

Thinking of “Africa” as a single, homogenous opportunity is no more accurate than describing “Europe” or “Latin America” that way. The continent has 50 plus countries with highly localised requirements around product, payments and customer access.

Nigeria and South Africa are the two largest and most strategically important markets on the continent, but also two of the most different – perhaps providing the best illustration of just how varied operating conditions can be across Africa.

Our strategy is built around that reality. From payments to channels access, brand positioning to marketing strategy, the two businesses are highly distinctive. What connects our approach is a shared foundation in proprietary betting products, trusted brands, and a proven customer growth engine that we adapt to meet the local needs of each market.

SBCN: Earlier you described the good things about doing business in Africa. Let’s now talk about the challenges. Significantly more regulatory fragmentation, historically low buying power, and overall low internet penetration compared to markets elsewhere. How should these be factored in when planning for success?

Despite the increasing digital penetration, large segments of the population across African markets still have limited access to fast internet and high-end mobile devices.

The most effective operators and suppliers are those who align their market entry and growth strategies by understanding the behaviours of these customer groups. Success comes from building for users where they are, not where we assume they should be based on perceptions of customers in more mature igaming markets.

SBCN: Based on your experience, which African markets would you say offer the most stable regulatory environments for operators?

As we see with the global betting market, regulation is not static and is continually evolving. That is why markets viewed as stable today may not remain so tomorrow.

Through our close partnership with MultiChoice Group, regulatory engagement and market access are part of our corporate DNA. Long-term success depends on meaningful engagement with regulators, and a clear commitment to responsible operations. We are already seeing signs of regulatory tightening in jurisdictions once considered the engines of gambling growth on the continent.

From a KingMakers perspective, we are committed to working closely with regulators across all our markets to help shape a sustainable and responsible industry.

SBCN: How much of a challenge are frequent changes to tax regimes in African markets, and how does Kingmakers respond to these?

Tax volatility is part of operating in Africa, and for companies committed to regulated markets and full compliance with local requirements, the immediate impact can be disruptive. But that shouldn’t be mistaken for a weakening of underlying consumer demand.

While distortive taxes can sometimes create short-term challenges – and concerns about offshore leakage are valid – the structural conditions and fundamental demand that make the market so attractive will remain intact. We are confident that by taking a long-term, sustainable approach, the opportunity for growth will remain.

SBCN: Has Africa been ignored as an investment and business opportunity by the global gaming industry – or is it finally waking up?

Africa has far more licensed jurisdictions and has attracted far more investment than is often recognised. Infrastructure, competition, and customer expectations are already well developed – the change is in the level of attention Africa is now attracting.

For years, the industry narrative has centred on Africa as a long-term opportunity or future growth engine. But now the growth is meaningful, regulatory frameworks are evolving and the sophistication of customers and operators is higher than many assume.

The question now is less centred around whether Africa is investable, and more about who can operate responsibly, locally, and at scale to capitalise on the opportunity.

SBCN: As a gambling professional always on the lookout to expand your knowledge horizon, what makes you look forward to SBC Summit Lisbon in September?

The attendee list of the executives and companies at SBC is stellar. I am excited at the opportunity to network with some of the smartest minds in betting and gaming.

