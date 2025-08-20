Share Facebook

Environmental, social and governance performance strategies must become much more commonplace across the entire gambling landscape, says Robine Mertens, Audit Officer and Thibaut Collard, Chief Compliance Officer of Gaming1.

However, the pair acknowledge that much needs to be done to alter differing viewpoints on the importance of ESG to ensure that it is correctly viewed as a vital component of long-term success.

In addition to detailing the various practices adopted by the company, SBC News also hears of the greatest challenges facing a wider and natural adoption and, crucially, how these can be rectified.

SBC News: It is said that the past year represented a ‘new milestone’ for Gaming1’s ESG commitments. To begin, could you elaborate on what took place to make this so?

Robine Mertens: Absolutely. 2024 marked a major milestone in our ESG journey. For the first time, our ESG reporting covered the entire consolidated Group, including both our online and land-based operations across all countries, and introduced a fully structured, double materiality assessment aligned with the upcoming CSRD directive.

Thibaut Collard: We also deepened our commitment to responsible gaming by launching ROBIN — our strategic framework for responsible gaming (Responsible Online Behavior Indicators). More than a tool, ROBIN is a global approach that encompasses AI-powered behavioral monitoring, targeted communications, moderation tools, report of activity and personalised interventions to help players stay within a healthy, recreational gaming experience.

It’s a comprehensive model combining detection, moderation, communication, and human interaction where needed.

On the governance side, we established an internal ESG committee composed of board members and experts. This body oversees and validates key ESG decisions, ensuring consistency, integrity, and long-term progress. Also, we enhanced dialogue with policymakers and reinforced transparency.

Robine Mertens: Environmentally, we conducted a full carbon footprint analysis across all operations and use it as the foundation for our action plans. We’ve already converted 27.5% of our company fleet to low-emission vehicles, and our goal is to operate on 100% renewable electricity across all sites by 2030. As a tech-driven company, reducing our energy impact is both a strategic priority and a matter of accountability.

Together, these initiatives reflect our conviction that sustainability must be embedded in the core of our business model – not as a trend, but as a long-term imperative.

SBCN: Do you believe that the wider industry is often forgetful and lacking when it comes to their responsibilities around such issues?

TC: The gaming industry still suffers from fragmented approaches and uneven maturity levels when it comes to ESG. Too often, ESG is treated as an accessory rather than a framework for long-term value creation.

At GAMING1, we believe responsibility must be embedded at every level – in the design of our products, the protection of players, and the way we treat people and the planet. We operate exclusively in regulated markets, invest in scientific partnerships, and uphold strong internal governance.

RM : We aim to demonstrate that responsibility is not a constraint, but a competitive advantage – and ultimately, the foundation of our sector’s legitimacy.

SBCN: Do you believe that regulators, authorities etc. could be more welcoming and helpful in ushering in ESG responsibilities, and why?

TC: Yes, we believe public authorities and regulators have a crucial role to play. It’s a collective challenge. Beyond setting rules, they can actively support best practices and recognize responsible initiatives.

In Belgium, we welcomed the shift of gaming regulation from the Ministry of Justice to the Ministry of the Economy – a step that enables more constructive dialogue and better understanding of the sector’s complexity.

Internationally, the situation is less consistent. ESG can still be perceived as a burden rather than a shared ambition. This highlights the importance of clear, coordinated frameworks and deeper collaboration between regulators and responsible operators like ourselves.

SBCN: What are the greatest challenges facing ESG, and how are these overcome?

TC: The main challenge is aligning short-term performance pressures with long-term ESG goals. This means constantly balancing innovation, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder expectations. All the while operating in a highly competitive and sometimes politically sensitive environment.

To address this, we’ve chosen to invest in transparency, science-based methodologies, and inclusive governance. For example, we’ve partnered with universities to advance research on addiction and continuously test our AI tools.

Another challenge is ensuring ESG is understood and embraced across all teams. That’s why we’ve launched initiatives like ESG Week, mandatory staff training on responsible gaming, and an internal reporting culture that values ethics and accountability.

We also provide training on ISO 27001, our Code of Conduct, the Whistleblowing policy, as well as anti-corruption and anti-money laundering practices. Altogether, these initiatives reflect our strong commitment to ethics and security.

RM : One of the biggest internal challenges is ensuring ESG is embraced at all levels. That’s why we’ve introduced initiatives like ESG Week, which engages staff through concrete actions such as clean-up operations, volunteering, and sports challenges.

We also rely on communication and awareness-raising training. These programs help build a culture of ethics, accountability, and purpose across the company.

SBCN: What are the internal goals going forward? How do you build on the work that has already been achieved by yourselves?

RM : Looking ahead, our ESG roadmap combines clear KPIs with a broader cultural shift. On the environmental side, we aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, with 100% green electricity and 80% electric or hybrid vehicles by 2030.

Socially, we’re scaling up our responsible gaming strategy with expanded moderation tools, more tailored interventions, and external scientific validation of our AI model. Our commitment to employee development is reflected in our goal of three days of training per year and our growing focus on DEI. Moreover, we have been certified as Top Employer since 4years in a row.

One of our most distinctive actions is the launch of ‘All Shareholders’, an internal shareholding program that allows employees to become direct stakeholders in the group’s success – a first in our sector.

Ultimately, our goal is to remain a responsible, forward-thinking operator by staying ahead of regulation and continuously evolving with our stakeholders.