Giancarlo Vial del Pozo: “Flashscore Drives Engagement with Extended User Interaction”

As the SBC Summit Latinoamérica approaches, the industry is preparing for another year of networking, partnerships, and insights into the fast-evolving Latin American markets.

Among the key players attending is Flashscore, a global powerhouse in real-time sports data and fan engagement, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2006.

Giancarlo Vial del Pozo, Flashscore’s Regional Manager for LATAM, offers a unique perspective on the company’s rapid growth, its plans for the future, and the challenges and opportunities within the diverse and dynamic LATAM region. In this interview, Giancarlo shares how Flashscore is positioning itself for continued success, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, expanding localisation efforts, and listening to the needs of its users.

SBC: Flashscore has grown significantly since its inception in 2006. What do you believe has been the key to its success in such a competitive market?

Giancarlo Vial del Pozo: The company was founded by two passionate sports fans who wanted to put everything people needed to know about sports in one place, so users could access the information quickly and easily. That mission hasn’t changed—and perhaps that’s the answer to the question.

Since 2006, we’ve expanded our offerings to include nearly 40 sports, improved the speed of data and its global delivery, enhanced coverage of key sports, and continuously refined how we present information to users.

Flashscore is now available in 50 languages, and in 2022, we launched a news service. Our users can enjoy free live audio commentary in 11 languages, follow live text commentary, watch video highlights, and access match previews or player profiles complete with stats.

For many fans, we’re a beloved brand and the first place they think of when they want to know what’s happening in the world of sports.

We’re not only popular with users but also appealing to business partners who recognise that collaborating with us provides excellent reach in their target audience and helps them attract new customers.

SBC: What are the key benefits Flashscore offers to its partners?

GV: We are a strategic partner for betting companies, as our extensive sports coverage attracts a large and engaged audience, providing bookmakers with potential customers already interested in sports.

Flashscore enhances user engagement by keeping sports enthusiasts on the platform for longer periods, increasing the likelihood of placing bets with our partners. This is particularly beneficial for promoting live in-play betting options, where odds change constantly.

Flashscore’s demographic alignment with sports fans allows betting companies to run highly targeted advertising campaigns and improve conversion rates.

Finally, partnering with us adds a layer of credibility to a betting company’s brand due to Flashscore’s reputation for reliability and accuracy. This trust can translate into increased user confidence and, ultimately, higher sales for the betting company.

SBC: Flashscore is known for providing real-time sports data. What are the biggest challenges in gathering, analysing, and delivering this data so quickly and accurately?

GV: A tremendous amount of work by our development and engineering departments, who constantly monitor latency, is what supports our efforts to be the fastest sports data provider.

This is complemented by our employees who watch sports matches and by a fine-tuned system that enables them to input all the information at lightning speed. While it may sound trivial, the diligence and continuous checks to ensure there are no glitches in the system are crucial. Of course, a significant investment in technology underpins our ability to be the fastest provider of sports results.

SBC: Flashscore employees are described as dedicated sports fans. How does this passion for sports influence the company’s modus operandi?

GV: Our team’s unwavering passion for sports is the driving force behind Flashscore. This enthusiasm translates into a deep understanding of what sports fans want from our platform. Every employee is actively involved in ensuring that we deliver the best possible experience for our users.

Our passion for sports motivates us to go the extra mile, fostering a highly collaborative and dynamic working environment where ideas flow freely and everyone is committed to the same goal. Take a walk around our office on a Monday morning (or any other day, for that matter), and you’ll find a vibrant atmosphere filled with lively discussions about the previous day’s games and results. This reflects the deep emotion and passion that are part of who we are—it’s in our DNA.

SBC: Flashscore has a vast global reach. What are the company’s plans for further expansion, and how do you see your role contributing to this growth?

GV: Brazil is already a top market for us, but there is still plenty of room for growth in such a large country. There is also untapped potential in other regions, including other LATAM countries, the USA, Asia, and Africa. For instance, this year we expanded our editorial team to various Latin American countries. In Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, and Chile, we will have editors who will select already-published Spanish articles that are relevant to each country. Flashscore’s content will also be enhanced by the multimedia hub we opened this year.

SBC: In your opinion, what future trends in sports technology or fan engagement are most likely to influence Flashscore’s direction?

GV: Fans are looking for tailored content that matches their interests, whether it’s specific teams, players, or types of sports. We’re already exploring ways to offer more personalised content and notifications to enhance user engagement.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, we’ve made significant strides in reporting and generating detailed previews and match reports. And that’s just the beginning—the possibilities for using AI are immense, especially since we’re accustomed to scaling our content for dozens of countries.

SBC: As the Regional Manager for LATAM, what are the unique challenges and opportunities you face in this market compared to other regions?

GV: LATAM is a diverse and dynamic region that presents both challenges and opportunities. One major challenge is navigating and understanding the regulatory landscape, which can vary significantly from country to country.

Fans in the region have a very passionate sports culture, particularly around football, which means there’s a huge potential user base. However, each country has its own idiosyncrasies when it comes to sports, so we must localise and adapt how we deliver our sports data to meet their specific needs.

SBC: What are your top priorities for Flashscore in LATAM over the next few years? How do you plan to achieve these goals?

GV: My priorities for LATAM are to grow our database, engagement, and market share. To achieve these goals, we need to focus on three key areas: first, we must increase our localisation efforts by providing more region-specific content and features; second, we need to establish strategic partnerships with local sports organisations and media to boost our visibility and credibility; and third, we need to develop new revenue streams.

SBC: Flashscore emphasises reacting promptly to users’ needs. Can you share an example of a time when user feedback directly influenced a product feature or service improvement?

GV: The most notable example is when users in LATAM requested a news section that wasn’t available on our platform. As a result, we will be launching this section in our key markets this year. This change has not only improved user satisfaction but also increased user engagement. By listening to our users, we can continually improve and adapt our services to better meet their needs.



SBC: As you prepare to attend the SBC Summit Latinoamérica this year, what are your key expectations and goals for the event?

GV: I attended for the first time last year and was impressed by the excellent organisation and networking at the event. I’m confident that this year will provide another great opportunity to connect with industry leaders, explore new partnerships, and stay ahead of sports betting trends. I look forward to discussing potential collaborations and best practices with my peers, as well as exploring new opportunities that can help us continue to grow in the LATAM region.