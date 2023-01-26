Share Facebook

With ICE 2023 just around the corner, SBC News has been speaking to some of the participants to find out what visitors can expect at ExCel London on 7-9 February.

In the hot seat today is Daniel Heywood, CEO of online betting and casino software supplier NuxGame, who explained the importance of the event to his business and what he hopes to learn during his time in London.

SBC: With the event returning to its full size and February slot following last year’s slightly muted April affair, what are you looking forward to most at this year’s ICE?

Daniel Heywood: As with all expos, ICE is a chance to set out our stall and showcase our solutions. It just happens to be a lot bigger than many of the others and people are there from all over the world.

We have a captive audience of potential new customers, and it is important to make the most of those three days. Of course, it’s a great opportunity to meet existing partners and check in with them and their businesses, as well as educating ourselves about what’s new on the market and what’s happening in this great industry.

SBC: Do you think the industry is in better shape now because of the challenges previously faced?

DH: It’s not something we choose to celebrate obviously, as the land-based industry undoubtedly had it tough during Covid, as did lots of other industries. But necessity is the mother of invention, as they say, and difficult times require radical solutions.

We saw a huge acceleration in online because millions of players around the globe found the shutters pulled down. Companies had to innovate and adapt quickly. I think it would have happened anyway, and online was on the way to eclipsing land-based, but the pandemic undoubtedly kick-started the change. I don’t think we will look back now.

SBC: What do you intend to showcase at ICE London 2023?

DH: We’re looking forward to showcasing a wide range of igaming products as our offering grows every month. As well as online poker, which is new, we have a lot of new integrations with casino games providers. We will be discussing and showcasing new technologies, such as our tiers programs, tournaments, multi-wallet, a wide range of stable payment solutions, AI risk management and fraud protection, as well as blockchain-based solutions. These innovative offerings have been designed to help operators stay ahead of the competition.

But it’s not all about our products. We also want to hear from operators and understand their challenges, as well as discussing the latest trends in the industry, such as the increasing demand for mobile gaming. Finally, we will be exploring the opportunities for business growth, both in Europe and internationally, and how operators who partner with NuxGame can really take advantage of them.

Visit NuxGame at booth S2-301 at ICE.